‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: Production Paused After Garcelle Beauvais Tests Positive For Covid

Bravo has paused production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to a Covid breakout, Deadline has confirmed.

Garcelle Beauvais posted Monday in an Instagram video that she was quarantining following her positive test. There are reports other cast members also have tested positive, but we have not confirmed those reports.

“I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I’m sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys [twins Jax and Jaid] are being tested, so far they’ve tested negative. We’re going to continue testing them,” Beavais said.

Beauvais also is co-host of The Real.

In her Instagram video, Beauvais said she may appear over Zoom on The Real.

“A Monday morning update for you all. Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms. Please comment below with alllll the TV & movie recommendations for the next 10 days. I love you all!!” Beauvais wrote in her Instagram caption.

California state officials today announced that a universal indoor mask mandate will be in effect beginning Wednesday, December 15 due to a rise in cases statewide.

State director of health and human services Dr. Mark Ghaly noted in a press conference that the state had seen a 47% rise in case rates since Thanksgiving, from 9.6 per 100,000 cases to 14 per 100,000.

