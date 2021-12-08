‘Queer Eye Germany’: Netflix Sets First International Version Of Hit Makeover Show

Netflix has set presenters and released a teaser for Queer Eye Germany, the first international spin-off from its reality series following a group of makeover experts – the ‘Fab 5’ – who team to turn the life around of a nominated individual.

The German Fab 5 are as follows: Work/life coach Leni Bolt, fashion virtuoso Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke, beauty guru David Jakobs, nutrition and health expert Aljosha Muttardi and design ace Ayan Yuruk.

Originally broadcast on Bravo in 2003, Queer Eye was rebooted with a new group of presenters by Netflix in 2018 and is set to premiere its sixth season on the streamer later this month. The show has received praise for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community and has won a host of awards including nine Primetime Emmys.

The German spin-off is produced by ITV Studios Germany, spearheaded by Christiane Ruff as Producer, Christiane Schiek Tajima as Executive Producer and Britta Maiwald as Senior Producer.

Here’s a teaser for Queer Eye Germany: