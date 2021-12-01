‘Queer As Folk’: Peacock Reimagination Rounds Out Cast With Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., More

Peacock’s Queer As Folk reimagination rounded out its cast with Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, and Benito Skinner.

Lewis will play a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son; Begley Jr. will play an emotionally distant father; Fields will play the reigning drag queen and matriarch of the local scene; Renfro will play a fun-loving hedonist who is always the life of the party; Graise will play a jaded barfly who DNGAF about your problems; Bhatt will play a charming and empathetic sex worker; Skinner will play a self-aggrandizing influencer.

They join previously announced cast Kim Cattrall, Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Fin Argus.

2020-21 Peacock Pilots & Series Orders

The series, a reimagination of the hit British series of the same name from Russell T. Davis, follows the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. A U.S. remake, set in Pittsburgh, aired on Showtime from 2000-2005.

Queer as Folk is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created, written and executive produced by Stephen Dunn, who will also direct the pilot episode. Executive producers also include Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Louise Pederson on behalf of All3 Media International, which distributes the format.