Yetide Badaki To Star In African Warrior Queen Nzinga Drama Series In The Works At Starz From 50 Cent, Mo Abudu & Steven S. DeKnight

Starz is developing a drama series centered on the life of African Warrior Queen Nzinga with American Gods’ Yetide Badaki set to star in the main role.

Badaki will exec produce Queen Nzinga alongside Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Spartacus creator Steven S. DeKnight and Mo Abudu, who runs Nigerian media company EbonyLife.

Queen Nzinga takes place in 17th century Angola and follows her transformation from an innocent princess into a fearless warrior queen who rages a ferocious 40-year guerrilla war against the kingdom’s formidable enemies, and the cruel subjugation of her people by Portuguese slavers. Nzinga would come to sacrifice everything to defend her people’s dignity, liberty and freedom. On seizing the crown, Nzinga, the first-ever female ruler, decreed – “Call me king.”

Thrust into a kingdom ravaged by slavery, ferocious tribal wars and ruthless male power struggles, Nzinga’s journey is thwart with danger at every turn. She faces a brutal family blood-bath, ferocious battles intertwined with deceptive truces, hair-raising escapes, and depraved enemies. With every part of her that she sheds or is stolen from her, she moves one step closer to realizing her dream of freedom and peace for her people.

A search for a showrunner is currently underway. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television.

“It has been a long held dream of mine to bring the story of Nzinga to the screen. Her courage, determination and passion resonated from the moment I laid eyes on historical depictions of the legendary queen,” said Badaki. “I am thrilled by Starz’ continued commitment to much needed stories about and by historically excluded voices and the deeply talented team being built to share this epic narrative with the world.”

Abudu added, “The continent of Africa has a treasure trove of stories that are yet to be told. Queen Nzingha is a story that I have wanted to tell for a long time, so when EbonyLife Studios finally found a home for this project at Starz and Lionsgate, it was a dream come true. We are happy to be at the forefront of forging these new partnerships with such an incredible team of creatives, because it is truly about sharing our local stories with a global audience – stories that are historical, authentic and progressive.”

Jackson said, “As G-Unit Film & Television launches more premium, international productions, I couldn’t have found better partners than Mo, Yetide and Steven to help tell the incredible story of Queen Nzinga.”

Jackson is represented by APA and attorneys Eric Feig and Steven Savva. Badaki is repped by Innovative Artists.