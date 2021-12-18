Queen Guitarist Brian May Has Covid, Tells Of “A Truly Horrible Few Days, But I’m OK”

Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, revealed he has tested positive for Covid.

An Instagram post by the musician pictured what he called the “dreaded double red line” on a test device, indicating a positive result. (See the post below.)

“Yep,” he wrote. “The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri.”

May is in good company, unfortunately. The number of new Covid infections in the UK has reached record levels as the Omicron variant has taken hold. A number of businesses, especially bars and restaurants where infection can spread, have closed due to the outbreak.

May, who is active on social media, took to Instagram last month to hit back at a report in The Mirror that had nothing to do with the pandemic. The outlet had quoted him ripping a decision by the BRIT Awards to do away with gender-specific categories. Queen, which won four BRITs, might not be able to compete in today’s climate, May suggested. “We would be forced to have people of different colours and different sexes and we would have to have a trans [person],” he was quoted as saying. “You know life doesn’t have to be like that. We can be separate and different.”

In his rebuttal, May blamed “predatory Press hacks” for making him seem “unfriendly to trans people.”