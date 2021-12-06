You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Punk’d’ & ‘Dishmantled’ Set Season 2 Premieres At Roku

Punk'd
Roku

Punk’d and Dishmantled were two of the unscripted Quibi originals that were renewed for a second season while the short-form service still existed.

Roku, which took ownership of Quibi’s programming slate, has now set premiere dates for their return.

Punk’d, hosted by Chance the Rapper, was renewed in June 2020. It will premiere its second season on Friday December 10 with celebrity guests including Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Odell Beckham Jr., Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell, Anitta, Miguel, Karrueche Tran and Kate Upton.

Chance the Rapper and Jason Goldberg return as executive producers.

As 'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' Comes Down Chimney, Roku Channel Flips Holiday Switch With New Programming, Features & Tori Kelly Song

Dishmantled, which is hosted by Tituss Burgess, was renewed for a second season in May 2020 and comes from Linda Lea, the creator and executive producer of Chopped. The cooking competition series sees a cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.

Its second season premiere on Friday December 31.

Roku launches its slate of more than 50 Roku Originals in May 2021 and has plans to develop 50 original shows in the next two years.

“This latest slate of Roku Originals brings back beloved series “Punk’d” and “Dishmantled” for second seasons,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Roku’s Head of Alternative Originals.  “The response we’ve seen from audiences continues to be overwhelming, and we cannot wait to give streamers more episodes of comedic fun to devour.”

Jason Goldberg, executive producer, Punk’d, said, “Punk’d” has been an incredible experience and were so thrilled to continue the celebrity fueled hijinks with the new season on The Roku Channel. Your favorite stars don’t stand a Chance”

Linda Lea, executive producer of Dishmantled, added, “Dishmantled is back and we’re serving up a big plate of competition only on The Roku Channel. This new season is full of energy, fun and will quite literally blow audiences away.”

