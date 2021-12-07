‘Stateless’ & ‘Kelly Gang’ Producer Liz Watts Joins See-Saw As Head Of Film & TV Australia

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Liz Watts See-Saw Films

Liz Watts, the established Australian producer whose credits include Animal Kingdom, The True History of The Kelly Gang, and the Cate Blanchett series Stateless, is joining See-Saw Films.

In her new role, Watts will oversee the development and production of all film and television projects out of See-Saw’s Australian office, including for its joint venture Picking Scabs with writer Sam Strauss. She will report to See-Saw joint MDs Emile Sherman and Iain Canning, as well as UK based Creative Director Helen Gregory, who joined earlier this year.

Watts co-founded Sydney-based Porchlight Films with Vincent Sheehan and Anita Sheehan in 1996, accumulating credits including The King, Mary Magdalene (produced with See-Saw) and Animal Kingdom. Porchlight closed down in 2020, with Watts setting up Spirit Pictures the same year, striking an overall deal with NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures.

The producer is taking a selection of projects to See-Saw, and will continue to EP key shows developed under the Matchbox deal.

See-Saw’s recent work includes Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, Andrew Haigh’s series The North Water, and John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat.

