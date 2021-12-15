Actress Praya Lundberg Inks With TalentWorks

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and model Praya Lundberg has signed with TalentWorks.

The Bangkok, Thailand native recently notched the female lead in Paradise City, which reps John Travolta and Bruce Willis’ first team-up since 1994’s Pulp Fiction and stars in the Anne Heche-Skeet Ulrich movie Supercell. She will continue to be managed by Cavalry Media.

Lundberg’s career began at the early age of 13, when she signed with Channel 7, Thailand’s most popular channel. During this time, she starred in TV series and three films. She has since established herself as one of the top five actresses in Thailand. She recently starred in the Thai series Strange Girl in a Strange Land, which she also produced. Other feature credits include Realms, Bangkok Adrenaline, and Maa kap Phra.

Lundberg was Southeast Asia’s first UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in 2017 and her continued charity work with refugees continues to be a central part of her career.

Her feature covers include Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel and Grazia. She also led campaigns for Lux and Mistine Cosmetics and she is a brand ambassador for Under Armour and Swarovski.