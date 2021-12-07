‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Season 3 At Starz; Brett Mahoney Takes Over As Showrunner

The Power universe continues on Starz.

The network has renewed spinoff Power Book II: Ghost for a third season. It comes after the second season launched on November 21.

Former Empire showrunner Brett Mahoney will take over from Courtney A. Kemp as showrunner for the third season.

The move comes after the season two premiere eclipsed the ratings of the first season premiere with the show ranking as the number one cable telecast among Black households, according to Starz.

Power Book II: Ghost, which is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick, the son of he son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick played by Michael Rainey Jr., as he navigates his new life.

The second season also stars Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri and Paton Ashbrook.

The Power series are executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

The third season will be executive produced by Kemp, Jackson, Mahoney, Canton and Chris Selak with Geary McLeod serving as supervising producer and directing the season three premiere episode. Lionsgate Television produces the series.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”