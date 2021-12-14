‘Pivoting’: Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin & Maggie Q Try To Live Their “Best Lives” In Trailer For Fox Comedy

Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin & Maggie Q enter new chapters of their lives after a beloved friend passes away in Fox’s upcoming comedy Pivoting, from Liz Astrof.

Set to premiere Sunday, Jan. 9 at 8:30 p.m, Pivoting follows three women (Coupe, Goodwin, Q) after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

During its TCA press day, Fox unveiled the trailer for the comedy, which sees the leading women find new sense of style, take up new family dynamics, get back on the dating scene and more.

“If Colleen’s death has taught us anything, it’s that we have to live our best lives now,” Goodwin says in the clip.

During the Fox panel for the comedy, Astrof, who serves as showrunner and executive producer shared how Pivoting takes inspiration from her own life experiences. She reflected how a childhood friend’s death helped her and other loved ones contemplate their own lives and what they seek to do with the time they have left.

“It just put light into perspective for all of us,” she recalled.

Astrof also said that the on-screen dynamics between Coupe, Goodwin and Q are similar to those she shared with her own friends.

“What I’ve noticed is how close we are and what the show is how we can be so gross in front of each other… everything is so intimate and we laugh when we should be crying, and there’s no judgement,” she continued. “It’s unconditional love.”

The cast also includes Tommy Dewey, JT Neal and Marcello Julian Reyes.

Astrof executive produces Pivoting with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. Tristram Shapeero was director/executive producer on the pilot. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Fox Entertainment.