‘Perry Mason’ Names Directors For Season 2 Of HBO Drama Series Reboot

Fernando Coimbra (Narcos), Jessica Lowery (Heels), Marialy Rivas (La Jauría) and Nina Lopez-Corrado (A Million Little Things) have been tapped to direct Season 2 of HBO’s Emmy-nominated Perry Mason reboot, starring Matthew Rhys in the titular role.

Each will direct two episodes of the eight-episode series — Coimbra, episodes 1 & 2; Lowery, episodes 3 & 4; Rivas, episodes 5 & 6 and Lopez-Corrado, episodes 7 & 8.

Season 2 of Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Rhys) has moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he’s even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he’s been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Jack Amiel and Michael Begler are writers and showrunners of Perry Mason with EPs Amanda Burrell, and Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey for Team Downey. The co-EP is Regina Heyman; Joe Horacek is EP. The series is based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

In addition to Rhys, Rylance and Chalk, previously announced cast includes Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez and Jee Young Han.

Coimbra is repped by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham. Lowrey is repped by WME. Rivas is repped by ICM, M88 and Marks Law Group. Lopez-Corrado is repped by Rain Management Group.