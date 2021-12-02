Penske Media Promotes Brooke Jaffe To Vice President, Public Affairs & Strategy

Penske Media Corporation has promoted Brooke Jaffe to Vice President, Public Affairs & Strategy.

In her new role, Jaffe will look to help accelerate and grow new and existing businesses across PMC and its portfolio. She will be responsible for driving communications strategies to support PMC and its entire portfolio of brands—both internally and externally—including media communication, brand amplification, corporate messaging, information dissemination and issue management. Her work will also shape public policy, as she pursues relationships with outside organizations that align with PMC’s business, as well as its mission to be a force for good in our communities.

Jaffe, who was appointed in 2020 as PMC’s Head of Public Affairs & Communications, will continue to be based out of the company’s LA Office, reporting to CEO Jay Penske.

Prior to her role as PMC’s media spokesperson, she served as a contributing editor at the company, creating video and written content for brands including Variety, Stylecaster and ARTnews. Before joining PMC, she worked for 10 years as Bloomingdale’s Women’s Fashion Director, helping to determine business trends, highlight emerging talent, and direct merchandise selection. There, she looked to maximize the company’s business opportunities while serving as a spokesperson for it.

Jaffe also previously served as an Accessories Editor for InStyle, launching her career as an assistant editor in Vogue magazine’s accessories department, after graduating cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania.