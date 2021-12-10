After ‘PAW Patrol’ Breakthrough, Spin Master Ups Entertainment Chief Jennifer Dodge, Adds Consumer Products Vet André Lake Mayer As SVP

EXCLUSIVE: After the success of PAW Patrol: The Movie, which grossed $135 million at the global box office and spawned a sequel, Spin Master Corp. has promoted entertainment chief Jennifer Dodge.

As president of Spin Master Entertainment, Dodge will see her role expand to include sales and distribution of content and outbound licensing for consumer products.

Dodge has also named veteran Hollywood consumer products executive André Lake Mayer to the newly created post of SVP, Global Strategic Partnerships and Consumer Products. Mayer will lead global strategies and partnerships as well as building and stewarding Spin Master Entertainment’s global brands from owned IP through licensed consumer product.

During Dodge’s tenure, Spin Master has backed a number of series and features, transcending the toy aisle in the manner of Hasbro or Mattel. In addition to PAW Patrol, a mainstay on Nickelodeon, the company has Mighty Express on Netflix and an anime series based on Bakugan.

“André is an accomplished business growth leader with a strong background in strategic brand marketing,” Dodge said. “As we continue to expand our reach and portfolio, André’s extensive experience and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in helping to build audience and extend revenue opportunities across the company.”

Mayer has 25 years of entertainment-based film and TV licensing and consumer products experience. She has held executive posts at Lucasfilm, Paramount, Bandai America, Playmates Toys and Cookie Jar Entertainment. She has worked on a number of major brands, including Star Wars, Disney’s Big Hero Six, Power Rangers, Star Trek and Disney Princesses.