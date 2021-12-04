Patti LuPone Out Of Weekend’s ‘Company’ Performances Due To Non-Covid Illness

Patti LuPone will miss this weekend’s performances of Broadway’s Company due to a non-Covid-related illness.

Press had been invited to both of Saturday’s performances – matinee and evening – but the production rescheduled the press nights for early next week after LuPone’s return. The actress also missed last night’s and tonight’s performances.

Opening night remains set for Thursday, December 9.

LuPone stars in the revival of the classic Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical, directed by Marianne Elliott, along with Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Bobby Conte, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth, Manu Narayan, and Rashidra Scott.

During last night’s performance, the show was briefly halted when a section of the moving set malfunctioned, prompting the evacuation from the stage of the performers. Tonight’s performance was to proceed as scheduled.