Patrick Healy Retires After 37 Years At L.A.’s KNBC4 News

Patrick Healy is calling it a career at KNBC-TV in Los Angeles.

L.A.’s NBC affiliate announced the newsman’s retirement today after 37 years there. Healy covered such major local stories as the Rodney King beating and the officers’ subsequent trial, the 1992 Los Angeles riots, the O.J. Simpson chase and aftermath, the Night Stalker case, the investigation into Michael Jackson’s death, the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash and many more.

Watch NBC4’s video tribute to Healy and his career below.

“I am extremely fortunate to have been given a chance to be a part of the best news shop In Los Angeles, and then be able to work the better part of my career with the most talented, most dedicated — and most caring — journalists in the TV news business,” said Healy, a Los Angeles native and UCLA grad whose father is the late L.A. sports radio legend Jim Healy. “Though technology revolutionized the industry during my four decades with NBC4, what has not changed is the commitment to doing our very best to cover the news that matters to our viewers’ lives.”

Healy also is well-known for his extensive reports about science and environmental issues in Southern California and beyond. He regularly reported about the California drought and its impact on people’s daily lives and the challenges it has had on many industries.

NBC4 earned a Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for his report “California Running Dry,” chronicling the statewide impact of the severe weather conditions. He would win other L.A. Area Emmys for covering the arrest of Night Stalker Richard Ramirez in 1985 and as part of an NBC4 team behind “50 Watts,” a special about the 1965 Watts riots. He has a number of Golden Mike Awards from the Radio & Television News Association of Southern California and was this year’s recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award.

“It will be tough not to see Patrick reporting the biggest stories of the day in a way only he can,” said Steve Carlston, President and General Manager of NBC4. “I will always admire him for his integrity and professionalism, and I wish him well as he enjoys a much-deserved retirement with his family.”