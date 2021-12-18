Patrick Bergin Cast In New Holiday Horror Thriller ‘Nutcracker’ From Executive Producer Mark L. Lester

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Bergin (EastEnders) has been cast in new holiday horror feature Nutcracker. Filming is currently underway.

Nutcracker also stars Beatrice Fletcher, Julie Stevens, Andy Dixon, May Kelly, Stephen Staley, Christopher Monplaisir, Tony Goodall, Chrissie Wunna, and Kelly Rian Sanson.

The film concerns a struggling novelist who visits her family for Christmas and finds a mysterious, life-size Nutcracker doll, which soon becomes possessed and wreaks havoc. Bergin plays a shopkeeper who knows much about the dark history of the doll.

Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca J. Matthews (the upcoming The Gardener, from Lionsgate/Grindstone) produce from a screenplay by Joe Knetter (Blind), based on a story by Jeff Miller (The Toybox), with Matthews directing. Executive producers are Miller and Mark L. Lester (director of Firestarter and Commando), who also EP’d The Gardener together.

“[Patrick’s] been a great addition to the cast and brought a dynamic character to our adaptation of the story,” says Matthews. “Shooting the Nutcracker in the English countryside has provided a wonderful backdrop for our dark telling of the classic tale.”

Nutcracker is a co-production between Millman Productions, Titan Global Entertainment, and Proportion Productions who handled the distribution worldwide.

Bergin’s deal was negotiated by Harry Kyriacou and Max Latimer at Jonathan Arun Group and by Miller on behalf of the filmmakers.