‘Partner Track’: Lena Ahn Joins Netflix Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lena Ahn (Memoirs of a Geisha, Lie to Me) has signed on to play a recurring role in Partner Track, the Netflix drama series based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel from creator Georgia Lee, which is currently in production in New York.

She joins a cast led by Arden Cho that also includes Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Matthew Rauch, Desmond Chiam and Tehmina Sunny, as previously announced.

In Partner Track, idealistic young lawyer Ingrid Yun (Cho) struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm. Ahn wil play Ingrid’s chaotic, artistic, feminist, social-justice-warrior, Gen-Z sister Lina, who is the first to call out the patriarchy and the bland dudes that she dates.

Netflix gave the series produced by Jax Media a 10-episode order in September. Lee and Sarah Goldfinger are serving as co-showrunners and exec producing with Kim Shumway, Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, and Kristen Campo.

Ahn is a former K-pop star who has previously appeared on the TV side in the Eric Garcia series Cassandra French’s Finishing School and Fox’s Lie to Me, appearing on the film side in Rob Marshall’s Oscar winner Memoirs of a Geisha.

She is represented by manager Susan Yoo.