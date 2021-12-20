You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Media Stocks Swoon In Omicron-Induced Market Selloff

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Defeats 'Infinity War' For Second-Best U.S. Debut With $260M; Third-Best Global At $600.8M
Read the full story

‘Partner Track’: Lena Ahn Joins Netflix Drama Series As Recurring

Courtesy of Raul Romo

EXCLUSIVE: Lena Ahn (Memoirs of a Geisha, Lie to Me) has signed on to play a recurring role in Partner Track, the Netflix drama series based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel from creator Georgia Lee, which is currently in production in New York.

She joins a cast led by Arden Cho that also includes Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Matthew Rauch, Desmond Chiam and Tehmina Sunny, as previously announced.

In Partner Track, idealistic young lawyer Ingrid Yun (Cho) struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm. Ahn wil play Ingrid’s chaotic, artistic, feminist, social-justice-warrior, Gen-Z sister Lina, who is the first to call out the patriarchy and the bland dudes that she dates.

Netflix gave the series produced by Jax Media a 10-episode order in September. Lee and Sarah Goldfinger are serving as co-showrunners and exec producing with Kim Shumway, Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, and Kristen Campo.

Ahn is a former K-pop star who has previously appeared on the TV side in the Eric Garcia series Cassandra French’s Finishing School and Fox’s Lie to Me, appearing on the film side in Rob Marshall’s Oscar winner Memoirs of a Geisha.

She is represented by manager Susan Yoo.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad