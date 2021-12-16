Paramount+: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, ‘iCarly’, ‘Infinite’ & ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Top Most Watched Originals List

At the first year-end since the March 4 launch of ViacomCBS’ Paramount+, the streaming platform has released some information about consumption of its original content. There are no hard numbers as no streamer besides Netflix has released viewership stats yet but there is a list of some of Paramount+’s top performers.

The most watched original series on Paramount+ in 2021 was one of the service’s oldest titles, CBS All Access carryover Star Trek: Discovery. It was followed by the iCarly revival, which was P+’s was the second-most-watched original series.

Going down the list, the most watched original drama series on the platform (Paramount+ classifies drama Star Trek: Discovery a sci-fi series) was SEAL Team, followed by Evil. Both shows became Paramount+ originals this year after starting off on CBS.

While SEAL Team and Evil were the most watched original drama series on Paramount+ overall in 2021, when it comes to the first 30 days after the premiere, Mayor Of Kingstown scored the most viewers, logging the platform’s top original series debut. (The Jeremy Renner starrer also was the most-watched series on the service this quarter.)

On the feature side, Infinite, which became Paramount+’s first original film when it bypassed the theaters to launch on the streamer, was the most watched movie, with A Quiet Place: Part II, which debuted on Paramount+ after a 45-day theatrical run, as close second.

Other tidbits from Paramount+’s release: