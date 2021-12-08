Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date For Second ‘South Park: Post Covid’ Movie Event

Paramount+ has set a premiere date for South Park: Post Covid: Covid Returns, the second of 14 original television movies from series co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Set to premiere on Thursday, Dec. 16, South Park: Post Covid: Covid Returns follows the Thanksgiving movie event South Park: Post Covid.

Paramount+’s description is as follows: “If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. In South Park: Post Covid: Covid Returns, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.”

The two 2021 television movie events are among the 14 original movies to come out of Parker and Stones’ major deal with Viacom CBS, which they inked in August. The duo is set to create two original South Park films every year through 2027. The deal also saw the renewal of South Park on Comedy Central through 2027.

In addition to the Post Covid movies, South Park released other pandemic-related titles including 2020’s South Park: Pandemic Special and The South ParQ Vaccination Special.

Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of South Park. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

Watch a teaser for the upcoming special above.