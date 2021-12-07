Paradigm Signs Kausar Mohammed; Bret Michaels Inks With UTA

South Asian writer/actor Kausar Mohammed has signed with Paradigm for representation. She can currently be seen as “techspert” Soraya on CW’s 4400. She also voices series lead, Yaz, on Dreamwork’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Mohammed wrote and stars in the holiday romcom The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night, directed by Fawzia Mirza, which world premiered at TIFF 2021. She also worked alongside Taraji P. Henson on Paramount’s What Men Want, with Issa Rae on the Universal film Little, and has additional credits on shows such as HBO’s Silicon Valley, CW’s Black Lightning and Carol’s Second Act on CBS.

Mohammed is a featured talent in this year’s ViacomCBS Diversity 2021 Showcase and plays series lead in Paul Feig’s dramedy, East of La Brea. She portrays Rakhi in Coffee Shop Names, alongside Danny Pudi and Karan Soni, that was recently released on HBO Max. She also is the co-founder of Shift, a racial justice and gender justice consulting group created by women of color.

Musician and former Poison frontman Bret Michaels has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Michaels most recently headlined his Nothing But a Good Vibe summer concert tour and will embark on a world-wide stadium tour in 2022.

In television, Michaels starred in VH1’s Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, as well as the VH1 documentary series Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It, among other credits.

“Bret Michaels is a true multi-hyphenate. From music and branding, to sports and reality tv he brings 1000% to all his business endeavors and we are honored to welcome him to our roster,” said David Zedeck, Partner and Co-Head of Global Music. “Bret is an enduring superstar whose impact on the entertainment landscape has continuously grown and remained relevant throughout his career. We are excited to work with him as he continues to expand his Michaels Entertainment Group Inc. businesses across various verticals, and we look forward to creating a bold new chapter together.”

Michaels continues to be repped by Bruce Flohr and Coran Capshaw at Red Light Management and Janna Elias at Michaels Entertainment Group.