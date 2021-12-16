Pantaya Signs Overall Deal With Mexican Actress Fernanda Castillo

EXCLUSIVE: Pantaya signed an overall deal with Mexican actress Fernanda Castillo under which she’ll star in and co-produce original series and films (via Panteleon Films) for the company.

Castillo and Pantelion previously partnered on the film No Manches Frida, one of the top-grossing Spanish-language comedies, and Ya Veremos which is one of the most successful films on the streamer.

“One of the most fascinating and exciting things about my work as an actress is that it allows me to cross borders and tell stories that have an impact on the culture and identity of the viewers,” Castillo said in an exclusive statement to Deadline.

“I am honored to be able to create content with Pantaya for the U.S. Hispanic community and for this to be a bridge that allows us to connect to our roots and reflect who we are,” she continued. “I am thrilled to be part of their mission to give Latinos the premium television content they deserve.”

Pantaya and Pantaleon’s CEO, Paul Pressburger added, “Fernanda is an incredible talent, and her films are consistently fan favorites amongst Pantaya subscribers. We are thrilled to collaborate with her on this new slate of projects and to be continuing the aggressive growth of our talent partnerships and content offerings.”

Pantaya’s partnership with Castillo is the third talent deal for the streamer, who recently announced deals with Maite Perroni and Mauricio Ochmann.