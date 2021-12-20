Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala Canceled Due To Covid Concerns

Deadline

The Palm Springs International Film Festival gala awards show set for Thursday, January 6, has been canceled due to Covid surge concerns.

Among those Oscar-buzzed contenders scheduled to receive awards were Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman, Belfast (Vanguard Award) presented to writer and director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill; Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award); Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress); Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); Jennifer Hudson (Chairman’s Award); King Richard (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to cast members Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn; Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress); and Lady Gaga (Icon Award).

This represents the second year in a row that the Gala will not go on due to the complications posed by the pandemic, yet in this case all the honorees have been chosen and announced.

Here is the statement:

The Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Awards will not take place this year on Thursday, January 6, 2022. We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff. The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2500 guests and more than 1000 staff in the room. The screening portion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place January 7 through January 17, 2022 and will require proof of vaccination and the wearing of a mask. The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow. Those who purchased tickets for the Film Awards will be reimbursed. We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023.