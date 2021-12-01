Palm Springs Film Festival: ‘Belfast’s Kenneth Branagh & Cast Set For Vanguard Award; Hudson, Chastain, Campion, Cruz & Stewart Also On Honors List

UPDATED with latest winner: The Palm Springs International Film Awards said Wednesday that Belfast is the recipient of this year’s Vanguard Award, a group honor distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project.

The award will be presented on January 6 to writer-director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill.

“In Belfast, Kenneth Branagh gives audiences a glimpse at his childhood in Northern Ireland during the period of conflict that started in the late 1960s,” festival Chairman Harold Matzner said. “Despite the violence of the time, Branagh tells a heartwarming family tale with a magnificent ensemble performance by Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, and Jude Hill, making it one of the must-see films of the year.”

The Belfast team joins previously announced winners this year including Respect star Jennifer Hudson (Chairman’s Award), The Eyes of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), The Power of the Dog‘s Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award) and Parallel Mothers’ Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress) and Spencer‘s Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).

More honors will be announced throughout the season.

The fest is returning to an in-person event after the pandemic waylaid the festival and gala in 2021 (the annual awards were handed out, but the festival was canceled). PSIFF 2022 is set to run January 6-22, with the awards ceremony to take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center honoring the year’s best in film.

Below is a running list of Palm Springs winners. Keep checking back as it’s updated:

Vanguard Award: Kenneth Branagh, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill, Belfast

Chairman’s Award: Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Director of the Year: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

International Star Award, Actress: Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Spotlight Award, Actress: Kristen Stewart, Spencer