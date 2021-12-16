PaleyFest Sets In-Person Return With ‘This Is Us’, ‘Better Call Saul’ & ‘Riverdale’ Panels

Mark those online calendars: PaleyFest is set for its in-person return to Los Angeles in the spring.

The Paley Center for Media said today that, after two virtual events during the Covid pandemic, the 39th annual PaleyFest LA will run April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The first announced program panels are NBC and Twentieth Television’s This Is Us, whose final season launches January 4; AMC and Sony Pictures Television’s Better Call Saul, whose final sixth and last season is set for the spring; and the CW and Warner Bros. Television’s Riverdale, whose Season 6 resumes in March.

Paley Center

The full PaleyFest LA schedule and participants will be revealed January 18, the Paley Center for Media said.

“We are thrilled to return in person, once again, to celebrate television’s best and brightest at the Dolby Theatre,” said Maureen Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. “PaleyFest LA provides devoted fans and Paley Members with unparalleled access to leading talent and creative minds from today’s top TV shows for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Advance ticket sales for Paley Members and others begins January 18, with general-public seats going on sale three days later.

