World of Wonder Renews ‘Painted With Raven’ For Season 2

“Hosting my own show with World of Wonder has been the thrill of a lifetime. Makeup is my passion and I am so thankful to also have it as my career.” said Raven. “I am excited to put out a new season of Painted With Raven and help give a new generation of makeup artists the same platform that launched my career.”
Painted with Raven marks World of Wonder’s first major reality competition series developed exclusively for its streaming platform, World of Wonder Presents Plus. The competition program also marks Raven’s continued involvement in the World of Wonder Family. The artist, who made her Drag Race debut in Season 2, has since gone on to become Ru’s personal makeup artist and a Creative Producer of Drag Race and All Stars. For her makeup work on Drag Race, Raven has received 3 Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series and took the award home in 2020.
“We are so proud to have Raven as a part of the World of Wonder family!” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “She’s a genius at painting faces and natural as a host! Greenlighting a second season was a no-brainer.”
The first three episodes from Season 1 of Painted With Raven are available now exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. New episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursdays until the finale on January 13, 2022.
