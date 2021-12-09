World of Wonder Renews ‘Painted With Raven’ For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: World of Wonder’s Painted with Raven, just a two weeks after its Thanksgiving debut, has been picked up for Season 2. Hailing from the team behind the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race, Painted with Raven will see the eponymous Drag Race alum and Emmy-winning makeup artist back as host to continue the hunt for new make-up superstars.

RuPaul return as executive producer alongside World of Wonder’s Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder.

In the competition series makeup artists from across the country compete virtually from the comfort of their own homes in a series of mini-challenges, main challenges, and weekly faceoffs. The artist that emerges on top at the end of the season will be crowned the winner and receive a cash prize of $25,000.

Contestants compete each week for points through the mini, main and weekly faceoff challenges. The best performing contestants of the week are awarded 3 points with the lowest performer receiving none and being “muted;” thus unable to compete in the next week’s challenge. It all comes down to a final showdown to determine a winner.

“Hosting my own show with World of Wonder has been the thrill of a lifetime. Makeup is my passion and I am so thankful to also have it as my career.” said Raven. “I am excited to put out a new season of Painted With Raven and help give a new generation of makeup artists the same platform that launched my career.”

Painted with Raven marks World of Wonder’s first major reality competition series developed exclusively for its streaming platform, World of Wonder Presents Plus. The competition program also marks Raven’s continued involvement in the World of Wonder Family. The artist, who made her Drag Race debut in Season 2, has since gone on to become Ru’s personal makeup artist and a Creative Producer of Drag Race and All Stars. For her makeup work on Drag Race, Raven has received 3 Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series and took the award home in 2020.

“We are so proud to have Raven as a part of the World of Wonder family!” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “She’s a genius at painting faces and natural as a host! Greenlighting a second season was a no-brainer.”

The first three episodes from Season 1 of Painted With Raven are available now exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. New episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursdays until the finale on January 13, 2022.