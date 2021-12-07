‘Outer Banks’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

The Pogues are coming back for more. Netflix has renewed the breakout series Outer Banks for a third season.

Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens — the “Pogues” — in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

After their near-death escape in Season 1, Season 2 saw John B (Chase Stokes) & Sarah (Madelyn Cline) on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas. New friends also brought new foes as they were back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (J.D.), and JJ (Rudy Pankow) rapidly escalated at home. The $400M was still in the game, but would the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaited, but uncharted waters ahead meant the Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.

Series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten will return for Season 3. Additionally, we’ll be seeing more of Cleo in the upcoming season. Carlacia Grant, who recurred as the character in Season 2, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3.

Outer Banks has been a hit for Netflix since the series premiere. The second season, which debuted in July, held the No. 1 spot globally in Netflix’s Top 10 TV (English) list for the four weeks following its launch.

Jonas and Josh Pate and Burke will all return as showrunners and executive producers for Season 3.