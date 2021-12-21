Oscars Shortlists Out: ‘No Time To Die’ And ‘Dune’ Lead Mentions; France’s Palme D’Or Winner Snubbed

Deadline

The 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, made a strong showing the shortlists released Tuesday for the 94th Oscars, with mentions in five categories (Song, Score, Sound, Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling) to lead all films. Dune, with four mentions in the same categories except Song was close behind.

The Oscars shortlists cover 10 categories overall including Documentary Feature; International Film; Animated, Live Action, and Documentary Shorts; Makeup and Hairstyling; Music Score; Original Song; Sound; and Visual Effects.

Denmark’s Flee made the cut for both Documentary Feature and International Film. It is also eligible for Animated Feature (not a shortlisted category) this year, and should it eventually score final nominations in all three categories it will set an Oscar record for that triple play.

See all the lists below.

Although there weren’t many surprises this morning, for some the most shocking omission will likely be in International Feature, where French entry and Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Titane from director Julia Ducournau missed the cut after she became only the second woman ever (after Jane Campion) to win the Palme. Her film contains some extreme violence that might have turned off some Academy voters viewing the film on AMPAS’ digital platform — I had predicted more than a few might not make it through the entire film. Home viewing probably hurt this one, as well as Romanian entry and Berlin Film Festival Golden Bear winner Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, which opens with a hardcore sex tape for its first 10 minutes. It would be interesting to see how many voters got past that beginning for the critically praised Berlin winner.

In terms of multiple mentions — which bode well for eventual nominations in other categories as well — the aforementioned Campion’s The Power of the Dog has three, and such big blockbuster titles as Spider Man: No Way Home and The Matrix: Resurrections are among those with two.

It is a big day for Billie Eilish, who is the subject of a feature docu that made the cut, as well as co-writer and singer of the shortlisted title song of No Time to Die. In the latter category there are some big names competing for one of the five eventual slots including Brian Wilson, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Sparks, Arianda Grande, Bono, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King and perennial bridesmaid Diane Warren eligible to grab her (lucky?) 13th nomination in the category for “Somehow You Do” from the little-seen Four Good Days.

Final nominations will be announced February 8. The Oscars are scheduled to take place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre and air live on ABC.

Here are the shortlists:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fifteen films will advance; 138 films were eligible in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Ascension

Attica

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Faya Dayi

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

Julia

President

Procession

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Writing with Fire

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Fifteen films will advance; 82 films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting; 92 countries were eligible in the category. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

Austria, Great Freedom

Belgium, Playground

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Denmark, Flee

Finland, Compartment No. 6

Germany, I’m Your Man

Iceland, Lamb

Iran, A Hero

Italy, The Hand of God

Japan, Drive My Car

Kosovo, Hive

Mexico, Prayers for the Stolen

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Panama, Plaza Catedral

Spain, The Good Boss

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Ten films will advance. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on January 30. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final consideration.

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

West Side Story

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance; 136 scores were eligible. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

No Time to Die

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance; 84 songs were eligible. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

“So May We Start?” from Annette

“Down To Joy” from Belfast

“Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

“Automatic Woman” from Bruised

“Dream Girl” from Cinderella

“Beyond The Shore” from CODA

“The Anonymous Ones” from Dear Evan Hansen

“Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall

“Be Alive” from King Richard

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect

“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance; 82 films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance; 145 films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation, Directors, Producers and Writers Branches vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen

SOUND

Ten films will advance in the Sound category for the 94th Academy Awards. Members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. All members of the Sound Branch will be invited to view eight-minute excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films beginning January 28. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final consideration.

Belfast

Dune

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten films remain in the running. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on January 29. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final consideration.

Black Widow

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home