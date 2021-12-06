Oscars Sets Eligible Films In Animated, Documentary & International Feature Categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has lifted the curtain on its lists of movies eligible for the 94th Academy Awards in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories.

The Academy lists 26 pics are eligible in the Animated Feature category and 138 for Documentary Feature. Also, 93 countries have submitted films that are eligible for consideration for International Feature Film, with Somalia being the lone first-time entrant this year. See the full lists here.

Shortlists for the International and Documentary categories will be revealed on December 21.

Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release, AMPAS said, and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track.

Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch automatically are eligible to vote in the Animated Feature category. Members of the Documentary Branch will vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees for Docu Feature.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced February 8, and the hardware will be handed out during the Oscarcast on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood . ABC will televise the ceremony live coast-to-coast.