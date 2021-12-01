Oren Moverman Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director and Emmy Award-winning producer Oren Moverman has inked with CAA, Deadline has learned.

Moverman continues to be managed by Jeremy Plager at 7 Deuce Entertainment and his attorney is Robert Marcus.

Moverman received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay The Messenger in 2010, which also doubled as his feature directorial debut. Moverman co-wrote the pic with Alessandro Camon. The pic follows an American soldier who struggles with an ethical dilemma when he becomes involved with a widow of a fallen officer. Woody Harrelson, Ben Foster, and Samantha Morton starred. Harrelson also received a Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

Moverman recently executive produced Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, Passing, starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, which Netflix acquired at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for $15M+ and released in October.

He is also the co-founder of Sight Unseen Pictures, alongside Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman.

Moverman is currently writing to direct The Man With the Miraculous Hands with Woody Harrelson attached to star, which Vendome Pictures (CODA) will finance and produce, and co-directing the documentary Willie Nelson and Family, alongside Thom Zimny.

Moverman is also co-writing the FX limited series Homeland Elegies with Ayad Akhtar, based on the latter’s novel of the same name. Kumail Nanjiani will star and produce along with Sight Unseen and Nimitt Mankad.

Moverman’s additional feature credits include Rampart, which he directed and co-wrote with novelist James Ellroy, and also starred Harrelson, Sigourney Weaver, Robin Wright, and Brie Larson; Time Out of Mind starring Richard Gere, Ben Vereen, Steve Buscemi, Jeremy Strong and Jena Malone, which won The International Critics Award at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival; and The Dinner starring Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Chloe Sevigny and Hall, which was an official selection at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival.

As a producer, Moverman produced the Emmy winning HBO Movie Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney; Joseph Cedar’s Norman (Sony Pictures Classics); Ido Fluk’s The Ticket (Shout! Factory); Kent Jones’ debut, Diane (IFC), executive produced by Martin Scorsese, winner of the Best Narrative Feature at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, and Guy Nattiv’s Skin (A24), which premiered the 2019 Toronto Film Festival where it won The International Critics Award.

In 2018, Moverman produced Paul Dano’s feature directorial debut, Wildlife (IFC), starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan, and Jennifer Fox’s The Tale (HBO), starring Laura Dern, Common and Ellen Burstyn. The latter earned two Emmy nominations, including Best TV Movie and a leading actress nod for Dern.

As a writer, Moverman co-wrote Udi Aloni’s Junction 48 (The Orchard), which won the Panorama Audience Award at the 2016 Berlin Film Festival and the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival International Award; Bill Pohlad’s Brian Wilson biopic Love & Mercy (Roadside Attractions); Ira Sachs’ Married Life (Sony Pictures Classics); and Todd Haynes’ Bob Dylan biopic I’m Not There (Weinstein Company), which earned an Oscar nomination for Cate Blanchett; among others.