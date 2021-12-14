‘Operation Mincemeat’ UK Release Date Pushed By Warner Bros Amid Rising Omicron Covid Cases

Operation Mincemeat, the Second World War spy pic starring Colin Firth, has had its UK release date pushed by Warner Bros amid rising cases of the Omicron Covid variant in the country.

Deadline has confirmed with exhibition sources that the studio is moving the title off its planned January 7, 2022 date, and is now expected to roll it out in April. No reason was provided for the decision, and Warner Bros did not respond to request for comment, but the UK is presently bracing itself for a significant wave of infections, spurred by the Omicron variant.

The government recently introduced minor new restrictions, such as the necessity to wear masks in indoor public spaces including cinemas, but has declined to impose any form of lockdown to date. Cinemas remain open and there is presently now requirement for a so-called ‘vaccine passport’, though these were recently imposed for nightclubs.

Yesterday, the UK recorded its first death of a person who was positive for Omicron, while the country’s health agency has warned that the number of cases is likely as high as 200,000 cases per day.

Operation Mincemeat was directed by John Madden. It tells the true story of a war time deception that changed the course of the Second World War. Also starring are Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs.

WB has the pic for UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Netflix previously acquired the U.S. and Latin America on the title.

THR first had the news.