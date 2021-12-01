‘Only Murders In The Building’: Cara Delevingne Boards Hulu Comedy Series For Season 2

Cara Delevingne has joined the cast of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building for Season 2 in a series regular role.

Delevingne will star as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.

The actress and model stars opposite Orlando Bloom in the Prime Video series Carnival Row. The filming schedule for Only Murders In the Building does not interfere with Carnival Row, which wrapped production on its second season in August, allowing Delevingne to do both streaming series concurrently. She is slated to continue on Prime Video’s fantasy series should it get renewed for a third season.

Hulu’s most-watched original comedy series follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor in their New York City apartment building.

Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a second season in mid-September.

Delevingne will next begin production on the Hulu and BBC collaboration Planet Sex, a six-part docuseries about sexual identity around the world. Prior acting credits include Anna Karenina, Suicide Squad, Life in a Year, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, The Face of an Angel, and Her Smell. She is repped by WME, One of One Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.