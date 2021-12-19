Skip to main content
Germany Introduces Two-Week Quarantine For British Travelers As Omicron Surges In UK

Germany Covid
Germany is introducing a two-week quarantine for incoming Brits from Monday following the surge in Omicron cases in the UK.

The measures, which will be in place until at least January 3, will apply to all vaccinated British travellers but German nationals and residents will still be allowed to enter from the UK. A negative test will also be required.

Denmark, France, Norway and Lebanon have also been added to Germany’s high risk list with travel from those countries also scaled back.

Germany reported 50,968 new Covid cases on Friday, but the number of deaths following a positive Covid test is on the rise. The country registered 437 deaths on Friday.

The Berlin Film Festival is due to kick off in early February and organisers are hopeful they can still stage the event in person despite a growing number of restrictions across the country and Europe.

The move by Germany comes after France last week banned travel to and from the UK without a “compelling” reason.

