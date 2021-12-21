Actor Oliver Trevena Signs On To Star And Executive Produce Indie Feature ‘Wire Room’

EXCLUSIVE: Having just wrapped the Gerard Butler thriller, The Plane, actor Oliver Trevena signed on to star in and Executive Produce the indie feature film, Wire Room, which began principal photography in Birmingham, Alabama last week.

Written by Brandon Stiefer, Matt Eskandari will direct for Five Star Films. Randall Emmett and George Furla will also produce alongside Trevena.

“It’s an action-packed script and I’m loving every second of playing the crazy ‘Eddie Flynn.’ Kevin Dillon has been amazing to work with and to star in a movie alongside Bruce Willis is definitely something off my bucket list. Additionally, it’s been an amazing project to break out as an EP alongside a team of veteran producers.”

In the film, Trevena is Eddie Flynn, an infamous Irish arms dealer who smuggled high-powered Russian-made weapons for South American rebels during the war. He ends up on the run after a bloody gang war. Now in the States, he’s a middleman for the Baja cartel.

“Wire Room is a thrilling, contained action script and I’m eager to have a talent of Oliver Trevena’s caliber to elevate the film,” said Eskandari. “Joining Kevin Dillon and Bruce Willis, I’m excited to collaborate together with this unique ensemble to make a memorable film.”

Trevena is repped by Innovative.