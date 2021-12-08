Olive Hill Media Teams With Sandbox Films For ‘Confessions Of A Good Samaritan’ Documentary

EXCLUSIVE: Led by Michael Cho and Tim Lee, Olive Hill Media has joined Sandbox Films and Impact Partners to support the Penny Lane helmed documentary entitled Confessions of A Good Samaritan. Olive Hill Media past projects include Hulu’s SXSW 2021 title We Work: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn, MGM Studio’s Cannes 2021 title Flag Day, and Tribeca 2021 title Stockholm Syndrome among others coming down the pipeline.

Gabriel Sedgwick will produce the film. Tim Lee and Michael Cho are the executive producers for Olive Hill; Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop are the executive producers for Sandbox Films.

“We are always looking to support visionary filmmakers with something important to share and couldn’t have found a more deserving project than Penny Lane’s Confessions Of A Good Samaritan,” said Mimi Rode, Olive Hill Media’s Acquisition Executive.“With Penny’s innovative approach to storytelling and our incredible partners, we are excited to bring this personal and thought-provoking story to life”

Confessions of A Good Samaritan will follow director Penny Lane’s altruistic decision to donate her kidney to a stranger and the subsequent journey it inspired to understand the science, history and ethics behind organ transplantation. Lane’s previous credits include Hail Satan?, Our Nixon, and HBO’s newly released Listening to Kenny G.

“We’re so excited to partner with Olive Hill Media on Confessions of a Good Samaritan,” said producer Gabriel Sedgwick. “When making an independent film, one’s dream is always to have partners who share both the vision and the passion to realize it, and we couldn’t imagine a better addition to the filmmaking team.”