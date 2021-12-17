Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko & Oona Chaplin Star In Netflix Spy Drama Series ‘Treason’ From Matt Charman

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is heading into spy territory.

The streamer has ordered six-part drama Treason, starring Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko, Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin and Daredevil star Charlie Cox.

The series comes from Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman.

The drama follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

The series is produced by Binocular Productions, Charman’s production company, and marks its first major project. Creator Charman will write, showrun and exec produce the series. Foz Allan, who has exec produced series including Riviera, will exec produce alongside Valery Ryan, who is head of drama at Binocular. Louise Hooper, who has helmed episode of The Witcher, will direct.

Treason is the second major project between Charman and Netflix. He wrote and makes his feature directing debut on The Mothership, an upcooming sci-fi pic starring Halle Berry.

Treason, which is described as The Bodyguard meets John Le Carre, comes out of Netflix’s UK division and was commissioned by VP Series Anne Mensah. It joins series such as a TV adaptation of David Nicholls’ One Day, Abi Morgan’s Eric and Kaos from The End of the F***ing World’s Charlie Covell, which all come out of the British arm of the streamer.

