EXCLUSIVE: Odessa A’zion (Grand Army) and Emily Bader (Paranormal Activity) will star in Fresh Kills along with Annabella Sciorra (Blue Bloods). Fresh Kills is the upcoming feature film written, directed, and also starring actress Jennifer Esposito (Summer of Sam).

In a groundbreaking departure from traditional film financing, the Fresh Kills production will be financed by an offering on the Upstream Exchange, which today announced a $3.5 million Initial Public Offering “IPO” of securities by Fresh Kills, Inc. Fresh Kills intends to be the first feature film financed and traded by a global group of fan investors via this first-of-its kind IPO on Upstream – the revolutionary Ethereum-powered digital stock exchange powered by Horizon Fintex (Horizon) and MERJ Exchange Limited (MERJ).

Fresh Kills is a gripping drama that tells the story of the loyal women of an organized crime family that dominated some of the boroughs of New York City in the late 20th century. The Fresh Kills screenplay was written by Esposito, inspired by her own community growing up in Staten Island.

Connie (A’zion) and Rose Larusso (Bader), are the daughters Francine Laruusso (Esposito) in the film. Born into a world of organized crime, the girls navigate through a life filled with violence, lies and betrayal. As previously announced, Sciorra will play Christine, the protective older sister of Francine Larusso, two women living in a family involved in organized crime.

A’zion is represented by Buchwald and Royle Dice, and Bader is with Innovative Artists/LRE.

Fans in the United States and worldwide can support the Fresh Kills film and movement by purchasing “FRESH NFTs” (nonfungible tokens). Additionally, accredited investors in the United States may purchase Fresh Kills’ securities sold in an offering exempt from the registration requirements set forth in the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering. Anyone outside the United States and Canada 18 and over may buy the Fresh Kills’ securities through the Upstream app using PayPal, USDC stablecoin, or traditional bank payments. These shares become available to trade with other non-U.S. based investors on the Upstream app after the IPO closes.