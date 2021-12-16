‘Noggin’: Disney+ Developing Series Based On John Corey Whaley Book From Scott Weinger, Randall Einhorn & Jeremy Stern

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Branded Television is in early development on Noggin, a Disney+ series based on John Corey Whaley’s book of the same name, which was pitched by writer Scott Weinger.

Released in 2014 by Simon & Schuster imprint Atheneum Books for Young Readers, Noggin was a National Book Award Finalist and made Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Best YA Novels of All Time.

The series billed as part Fault in Our Stars and part coming-of-age science-fiction will follow Travis Coates, a leukemia survivor and successful participant of a head-onto-somebody-else’s-donor-body transplant. At 16, just before Travis died, he decided to have his head cryogenically frozen in the hope that future medical technology would allow his head to receive a donor body, such that he could live a full and healthy life. What he and his family didn’t account for was that it wouldn’t take very long. Now, Travis has a good head—on someone else’s shoulders.

Atheneum Books for Young Readers

The project will be spearheaded by a group with deep Disney ties, with Weinger (Galavant, Black-ish) exec producing alongside Randall Einhorn (The Mick, Wilfred) and Jeremy Stern of Sad Unicorn.

Sad Unicorn, previously under a deal with ABC Signature, are currently behind ABC’s newly launched Quinta Brunson series Abbott Elementary. Weinger, for his part, voiced the iconic Aladdin, and was a series regular on ABC’s Full House before segueing into writing and producing, most recently on ABC’s Black-ish, Dan Fogelman’s ABC musical Galavant and The Muppets. He recently reprised his role as Steve for five seasons of Fuller House while focusing on television development—selling projects to Fox, CBS, and HBO Max while running the French-language Netflix series Plan Coeur (The Hookup Plan).

Weinger is represented by APA and attorney Bruce Gellman. Einhorn is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, CAA and attorney Michael Schenkman.