Nikki Toscano Inks Overall Deal With Paramount Television Studios

The Offer executive procucer/showrunner Nikki Toscano has signed an overall deal with the studio behind the upcoming Paramount+ series, Paramount Television Studios.

Under the big three-year deal, Toscano will develop premium television series for the studio across all platforms. The pact comes amid strong buzz surrounding The Offer, a limited series about the making of one of the most iconic titles in the Paramount movie library, The Godfather.

“Nikki is a supremely talented writer and showrunner. Her contribution to The Offer as its fearless leader and North Star is immeasurable,” said Says Nicole Clemens, President Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We look forward to many more successful collaborations.”

Toscano’s pre-existing development includes projects at Paramount+ with Academy Awardâ winners Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman and at Netflix with Ellen Pompeo and Regina King as well as a series in the works with Keri Russell based on the best-selling novel Long Bright River.

Prior to joining The Offer, written by Michael Tolkin, Toscano was co-showrunner and executive producer of Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced Nazi-hunting drama for Prime Video. Before that, she was on back-to-back overall deals at 20th Century Fox Television and Universal. Television Toscano got her start developing a pilot for CBS & Paramount loosely based on her life (she fostered and adopted a 12-year-old from a children’s home when she was 25). She has since developed and sold projects to a variety of platforms such as Apple, Netflix, FX, Paramount+, Peacock, FOX, NBC, CBS, and ABC.

“It’s been such an easy and inspired collaboration with Nicole, Jenna (PTVS EVP Jenna Santoianni) and the entire Paramount Television Studios team, and I am thrilled to continue this creative partnership,” Toscano said.

She is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.