Nicole Byer & Taye Diggs To Host Critics Choice TV Awards On The CW & TBS

Taye Diggs is back to host the Critics Choice Awards and will be joined by Nicole Byer.

The All American star, who is soon to reprise his role of Harper Stewart in Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters, will host for the fourth consecutive year and will be joined by Wipeout host Byer.

The show, which will be simulcast on The CW and TBS, will air on Sunday January 9 between 7pm and 10pm ET (delayed on the West Coast). The show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

Succession nearly lapped the field when the nominations were announced earlier this month. The HBO drama nabbed eight noms, with the premium cabler’s Mare of Easttown and Paramount +’s Evil next with five apiece.

HBO edged Netflix for the most noms for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, scoring 20 to the streamer’s 18.

Succession and Evil will vie for the Best Drama Series prize along with Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, Paramount+’s The Good Fight, FX’s Pose, Netflix’s Squid Game, NBC’s This Is Us and Showtime’s Yellowjackets.

Mare of Easttown is up for Best Limited Series against a streamer-heavy field of Dopesick (Hulu), Dr. Death (Peacock), It’s a Sin (HBO Max), Maid (Netflix), Midnight Mass (Netflix), The Underground Railroad (Prime Video) and WandaVision (Disney+).

Tussling for the Best Comedy Series prize will be Hulu’s The Great and Only Murders in the Building, HBO Max’s Hacks and The Other Two, HBO’s Insecure, FX on Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

“Excited to be again hosting The Critics Choice Awards with Miss Nicole Byer,” said Diggs. “It’s always a fun time and Miss Byer is hilarious. Very much looking forward to it.”

“Ooooh! What a nice treat, I am so excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards with Taye!,” added Byer. “Oh, the gowns, the stars, the attention… on me on a stage cohosting! I’m very excited for all of it.”

“This is definitely going to be the best Critics Choice Awards show ever,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “Imagine Taye and Nicole up in front of a big, beautiful room full of all the biggest stars in film and television – all dressed to kill, drinking champagne and hoping to win. It’s going to be a blast.”