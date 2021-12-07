‘The Last Of Us’: Nick Offerman To Replace Con O’Neill As Bill In HBO Series Adaptation Of Playstation Game

Parks and Rec alum Nick Offerman has joined the cast of The Last Of Us, HBO’s upcoming series adaptation of the widely popular 2014 Playstation game of the same name. He will replace Con O’Neill, who exited the project due to a scheduling conflict, Deadline has confirmed. The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann.

Based on Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Offerman will recur as Bill, a hardened survivalist who aids Joel and Ellie on their way to to meet the Fireflies. In the original video game, Bill crafts weapons and traps to keep the runners, stalkers and the rest of the undead at bay.

The cast also touts TLOU voice actress Anna Torv, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce and Murray Bartlett.

Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of The Last of Us, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog produce the TV series, based on the video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms.

Druckmann and Mazin write and executive produce; Carolyn Strauss also executive produces along with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions as well as Rose Lam.

Offerman will next appear in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and can be seen in Netflix’s Colin in Black & White, from Ava DuVernay. While he may be most known for his portrayal of Ron Swanson in Parks and Rec, his TV credits also include Devs, Fargo, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

His film credits include Lucy in the Sky, Hearts Beat Loud, The Founder, Bad Times at the El Royale, the 21 Jump Street films, Me Earl and the Dying Girl and Somebody Up There Likes Me, in which he both produced and starred.