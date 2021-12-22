Nia Long Signs On To ABC’s ‘Let The World See’, Giving Voice To Mamie Till-Mobley

Actress and producer Nia Long has signed on to ABC’s Let The World See, a limited docuseries chronicling Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice that sparked the civil rights movement after her son Emmett Till’s brutal murder.

Long will read excerpts from Till-Mobley’s memoir Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime that Changed America, ABC News announced. The first installment of the series begins with an examination of Till-Mobley’s early life, Emmett Till’s childhood, the fate of his father and the events that led to Emmett Till’s murder in Mississippi in the summer of 1955.

Till cousins Rev. Wheeler Parker, who was a witness to Emmett’s abduction, as well as Thelma Wright, Ollie Gordon and Amos Smith will add context and a deeper explanation to the racial climate and chain of events that led Till-Mobley to make the decision to have an open-casket funeral for the world to see what happened to her son.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will also appear in the episode.

Let The World See, a companion docuseries to ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, premieres Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will be on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.