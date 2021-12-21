NHL Halts Schedule Amid Omicron Surge

The NHL has postponed more games, becoming the first major American professional sports league to halt play entirely in the face of rising infections from the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

The NFL announced Monday night that the league’s holiday break, previously scheduled Friday-Saturday, will start after the Tuesday games. All games slated for Wednesday have been postponed. (The NFL previously postponed all games that had been scheduled for Tuesday.)

Players have been asked to report back to their clubs Sunday, Dec. 26, for Covid testing, practice or travel, with noone allowed in any facility without a negative test result.

For now, the NFL plans to resume regular-season schedule on Monday, Dec. 27.