You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Defeats 'Infinity War' For Second-Best U.S. Debut With $260M; Third-Best Global At $600.8M
Read the full story

NHL Halts Schedule Amid Omicron Surge

NHL

The NHL has postponed more games, becoming the first major American professional sports league to halt play entirely in the face of rising infections from the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

The NFL announced Monday night that the league’s holiday break, previously scheduled Friday-Saturday, will start after the Tuesday games. All games slated for Wednesday have been postponed. (The NFL previously postponed all games that had been scheduled for Tuesday.)

Players have been asked to report back to their clubs Sunday, Dec. 26, for Covid testing, practice or travel, with noone allowed in any facility without a negative test result.

For now, the NFL plans to resume regular-season schedule on Monday, Dec. 27.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad