‘Next Level Chef’: Fox Plots Global Production Hub For Gordon Ramsay’s Multi-Tiered Cooking Competition

Fox has high hopes for its multi-tiered cooking competition Next Level Chef and this includes a global rollout of the format.

The show comes from judge and exec producer Gordon Ramsay, whose Fox-backed Studio Ramsay produces with Fox Alternative Entertainment. It debuts on Sunday January 2.

During a virtual press tour, Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment, said that he hopes to build a global production hub for global adaptations of the format.

“We allow the guys, first and foremost, to be creative to create a great television show. In this case, working with Studio Ramsay, we also have a format that would be able to travel and the great thing about this show is that it’s an iconic set and really big scale so our plans for rollout internationally are big,” Wade said. “We have the hope and intention that this show starts and performs really well and it’s taken by multiple territories. That will allow us to build a hub and that will allow us to be more efficient in the way that we produce this globally.”

The series stars Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. It features a culinary gauntlet, set on a stage, over three stories high, each floor containing a different kitchen, ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement. The ingredients available will match the environment of each level. The trio will each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. One competitor can walk away with a $250,000 grand prize.

Ramsay, who exec produces with Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon, said that the team was careful to differentiate it from other cooking competitions. “What’s been done several times over the last decade has been the repetitive competition show. What we were striving to create was something a little more unique. I was so insistent on no training. Every top cooking show is training those contestants, there’s something quite honorable about watching a live cooking contest unfold. We saw a lot more creativity from the spontaneous cooking that we were doing as opposed to the premeditated rehash of what they [would have done] before training,” he added.