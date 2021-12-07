James Rosen Joins Newsmax As Chief White House Correspondent; Emerald Robinson’s Contract Won’t Be Renewed

James Rosen, who has been a correspondent at Fox News and Sinclair Broadcast Group, is joining Newsmax as chief White House correspondent.

The network also said in a statement to the Washington Post that it is not renewing the contract of Emerald Robinson, who was taken off the air in November after posting a tweet of a baseless conspiracy theory over vaccines. Robinson had tweeted, “Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.” She also later permanently suspended from Twitter for violation of the platform’s Covid-19 misinformation policy.

Journalism groups raised alarm in 2013 when The Washington Post reported that the Obama-era Justice Department obtained a sealed search warrant to get access to Rosen’s phone records and emails, along with other information. The government had been conducting a leak investigation as Rosen had been reporting on national security issues involving North Korea. Rosen’s employer, Fox News, issued a statement at the time in which it said that they were “outraged to learn today that James Rosen was named a criminal co-conspirator for simply doing his job as a reporter.”

Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, said in a statement, “James Rosen is not only a reporter’s reporter, but also a great thinker and author who can share complex issues on a TV screen and explain them in clear and understandable ways.”

Rosen posted a statement on Twitter from Sinclair Broadcasting which announced his departure effective December 31.

NPR reported in 2018 that Rosen’s departure from Fox News followed sexual harassment allegations against him. He declined to comment to the network.

Rosen said in a statement that he was “privileged to join [Ruddy] and other friends at the network as I cover the White House and Washington with integrity, tenacity, and humility, grounded at all points by respect for my colleagues, the people and subjects I cover, and the Newsmax audience.”

Rosen previously was a reporter and anchor at WREX-TV in Rockford, Illinois and at News 12/The Bronx in New York. He started as a researcher for Dan Rather when he was anchor and managing editor on CBS Evening News.