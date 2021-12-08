Newen Studios Appoints Romain Bessi As CEO, Replacing Bibiane Godfroid

Newen Studios has upped Romain Bessi – the man credited with “piloting its international expansion” – from MD to CEO.

Bessi will succeed Bibiane Godfroid, who is freeing up more time to develop projects, according to Newen owner TF1 Group. She became CEO in 2018.

Effective from January 31, Bessi will look to boost Newen’s growth both in France and internationally, identifying synergies between the group’s various entities. Newen now has a presence in eight countries via various subsidiaries and is producing shows in a variety of genres.

TF1 credited Bessi with “piloting the international expansion of Newen Studios” since it took complete control of Newen in 2018, having bought a 70% stake in 2015.

The former StudioCanal Chief Operating Officer joined as Managing Director in 2018 and took on an extra role heading up TF1 Studios the following year. Since 2021, he has supervised all Newen Studios’ operations.

TF1 Group Chairman and CEO Gilles Pélisson said Bessi’s “background, experience and professionalism uniquely qualify him to continue driving Newen Studios forward.”

He thanked Godfroid for “vision and talent that have enabled Newen Studios to become an established player in the audiovisual industry.”