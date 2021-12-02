New Zealand’s ‘Lion Man’ Behind Two New Formats As He Looks To Make TV Comeback After More Than Five Years

EXCLUSIVE: New Zealand TV personality Craig Busch AKA The Lion Man is attempting to return to TV screens after more than five years with a duo of formats.

The Lion Man Adventures and The Lion Man’s Wildlife Kitchen will film in 2022 and 2023 in Busch’s new South African park, as he assembles an ensemble of co-stars, difficult situations and animal guests. Neither show is attached to a broadcaster and One World Pictures is producing in association with The Busch Wildlife Foundation. Filmtrax Media and Sparky Pictures are also on board the formats.

Lion Man Adventures will pick up where Busch left off in African Safari, which aired for two seasons on Discovery’s Animal Planet until 2015 from New Zealand, South Africa and England.

The show will follow Busch and his many interactions with the various animals, along with the building of his new park.

Meanwhile, Wildlife Kitchen will see Busch rustle up some of his favorite dishes including Mexican burritos, seared tuna and beef fillets, all to the backdrop of a crop of wild animals.

Busch first found fame in New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ’s The Lion Man, which ran for four seasons from 2004 to 2008.