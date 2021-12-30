You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
New York Knicks Player Enters Game With Misspelled Name On His Jersey

The people who make the jerseys for the New York Knicks got it mostly right. Unfortunately for one player, they weren’t perfect.

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley suffered the indignity of entering tonight’s game with his name misspelled on his jersey. Instead of “Quickley,” the manufacturer had it as “Qucikley.”

The Knicks were taking on the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night in Detroit. MSG Networks’ cameras spied the mistake and brought it to the audience’s attention. The jersey did have the correct player number, 5.

Quickley scored nine points in the first half.

