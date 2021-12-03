New York Film Critics Circle Voting Underway On 2021 Awards: Kodi Smit-McPhee Named Best Supporting Actor

The New York Film Critics Circle has named Kodi Smit-McPhee Best Supporting for his performance in The Power of the Dog.

The New York Film Critics Circle kicked off its voting this morning morning for its 2021 awards, with the group taking its customary place as an early barometer of the movie-kudos season.

The NYFCC, founded in 1935, includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and online publications and tends to favor more independent fare. Last year, it chose Kelly Reichardt and A24’s First Cow as its Best Film, the marquee among 12 categories up for grabs. Chloé Zhao, who eventually won two Oscars for Searchlight’s Nomadland (Best Picture and Director), won the group’s directing award a year ago.

Past NYFCC Best Film winners include The Irishman (2019), Roma (2018), Lady Bird (2017), La La Land (2016), Carol (2015) and Boyhood (2014).

This year, films released in the greater New York City area either in theaters or on digital platforms between January 1-December 31 are eligible. Winners will be honored at the NYFCC’s gala awards dinner which is planned for January 10 at Tao Downtown.

The NYFCC marks the second of the early critics groups to weigh in with awards this season. On Thursday, the National Board of Review voted Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza from MGM and United Artists Releasing as its Best Film, with Anderson also taking Best Director.

WINNERS:

