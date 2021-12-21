New York Film Critics Circle Awards Postponed Due To Covid Surge

While the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards were scheduled to take place at Tao Downtown in NYC on January 10, they’ve now been postponed due to the recent surge in Covid cases witnessed across the country, with a new date for the ceremony to be unveiled early next year.

“Out of safety concerns for our award winners and our members, we’ve made the decision to postpone our dinner. But rest assured, we’re going to find a way to celebrate the accomplishments of our winners in the coming months,” said NYFCC Chair Stephanie Zacharek. “Even in the midst of an uncertain time, we see this as a positive step forward.”

Unlike organizations like the Hollywood Film Critics Association which have been forced to push back their ceremony dates, the New York Film Critics Circle has already unveiled the winners of its annual awards, last month awarding Best Film to Drive My Car and naming The Power of the Dog‘s Jane Campion as Best Director. Lady Gaga was crowned Best Actress for her turn in House of Gucci, with The Power of the Dog‘s Benedict Cumberbatch chosen as Best Actor.

Special Award recipients were also named, with those honors going to Maya Cade for the creation of the Black Film Archive; to the late Diane Weyermann, for supporting daring and impactful filmmaking at Sundance and Participant; and to Marshall Fine for his years of service as NYFCC’s General Manager and decades on the NY film scene.

The New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest critics group in the country, having been founded in 1935. Its membership includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications. NYFCC’s full list of 2022 award winners can be found here.