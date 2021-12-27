New York City Implements Largest Private Sector Covid Workplace Vaccine Mandate in America Today

“Today…we make history in New York City. We lead the nation with the strongest vaccine mandate anywhere —- private sector — reaching hundreds of thousands of businesses,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday.

The mandate, which takes effect today, applies to all “workers in New York City who perform in-person work or interact with the public in the course of business,” including contractors. Individual businesses must verify and keep records of workers’ vaccination status.

“Businesses may not allow any unvaccinated workers to come to their workplace,” reads the summary of the order on the city’s web site.

Those working on-site “must show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Workers will then have 45 days to show proof of their second dose (for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines).” The mandate includes businesses that operate out of cars, such as ride share services and taxis.

De Blasio also reminded residents, “We’re now going to a two dose requirement as of today for everyone 12 years old and up” at movie theaters, sports arenas, concert venues, gyms and restaurants. There is a one dose requirement for kids 5-12.

The definition of worker does not include some performers, such as “non-City residents who are performing artists, college or professional athletes, or individuals accompanying such performing artists or college or professional athletes.”

While Omicron has driven daily new cases in the city to record counts of late. According to CNN, the surge has also created a near fivefold increase in pediatric hospitalizations associated with Covid.